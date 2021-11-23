7 People from the Accident on “Struma” Highway Admitted to “Pirogov”, No Danger to their Lives

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 45 Dead Including Children

7 people from the severe accident on the “Struma” Highway have been admitted to the Pirogov Hospital, there is no danger to their lives. This was announced by the press center of the medical institution.

In the early hours today „PirogovHospital received 7 citizens who were injured in a bus accident on the Struma highway. The persons are not Bulgarian citizens. At the moment, everyone is in contact, in stable condition and without danger to life. Six have burns and one patient has a leg injury. After examination and assessment of their condition, they were placed in the hospital for follow-up.

