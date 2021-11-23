7 People from the Accident on “Struma” Highway Admitted to “Pirogov”, No Danger to their Lives
Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 45 Dead Including Children
7 people from the severe accident on the “Struma” Highway have been admitted to the Pirogov Hospital, there is no danger to their lives. This was announced by the press center of the medical institution.
In the early hours today „Pirogov” Hospital received 7 citizens who were injured in a bus accident on the Struma highway. The persons are not Bulgarian citizens. At the moment, everyone is in contact, in stable condition and without danger to life. Six have burns and one patient has a leg injury. After examination and assessment of their condition, they were placed in the hospital for follow-up.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Road Safety Expert: "Even if the Bush Crashed, It Shouldn’t have Caught on Fire"
- » Zaev: Terrible tragedy, Most of Victims are Young People who were Probably Returning from a Trip
- » President Radev Expressed Condolences to President of North Macedonia over the Bus Crash
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister: “The Scene is Horrible, People in the Bus are Burned and Unrecognizable”
- » Bulgarian Prime Minister Yanev on the Bus Incident: “This Tragedy Shook Us”
- » Mayor of Pernik: The Crashed Bus Tore about 50 meters of Guardrail in the Area of the Accident