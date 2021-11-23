Mayor of Pernik: The Crashed Bus Tore about 50 meters of Guardrail in the Area of the Accident

November 23, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Mayor of Pernik: The Crashed Bus Tore about 50 meters of Guardrail in the Area of the Accident BNR

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 45 Dead Including Children

The crashed bus tore about 50 meters of guardrail in the area of ​​the accident. This was said by the mayor of Pernik Stanislav Vladimirov to journalists on the occasion of the severe bus accident in which 46 people died, a reporter told FOCUS News Agency.

"We see the area is wet. From the bus itself there is a torn over 50 m guardrail. We express our condolences to the relatives. The reasons can be many. The track is wet. This section has a very large downward slope. It's been raining so lightly since yesterday. I can't say if this is the reason, but the reasons can be many. Now I will go to the scene of the incident,"Vladimirov said.

"There are often accidents in this area. This route is one of the most difficult in our country. It has a huge displacement here and about 2 km below. This section is on the national road network. It has a concentration of accidents and is severe "What RIA could have done for this road and I guess they did is good markings, strong guardrails and good asphalt coverage," he added.

