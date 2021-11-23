Mayor of Pernik: The Crashed Bus Tore about 50 meters of Guardrail in the Area of the Accident
Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 45 Dead Including Children
The crashed bus tore about 50 meters of guardrail in the area of the accident. This was said by the mayor of Pernik Stanislav Vladimirov to journalists on the occasion of the severe bus accident in which 46 people died, a reporter told FOCUS News Agency.
"We see the area is wet. From the bus itself there is a torn over 50 m guardrail. We express our condolences to the relatives. The reasons can be many. The track is wet. This section has a very large downward slope. It's been raining so lightly since yesterday. I can't say if this is the reason, but the reasons can be many. Now I will go to the scene of the incident,"Vladimirov said.
"There are often accidents in this area. This route is one of the most difficult in our country. It has a huge displacement here and about 2 km below. This section is on the national road network. It has a concentration of accidents and is severe "What RIA could have done for this road and I guess they did is good markings, strong guardrails and good asphalt coverage," he added.
