Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at 45 Dead Including Children

President Radev Expressed Condolences to President of North Macedonia over the Bus Crash

Tragedy on “Struma Motorway”. A passenger bus with North Macedonian registration caught fire near the village of Bosnek. Investigators confirmed 45 dead, including children.

Stefan Yanev and Zoran Zaev: “We are Together in Good and in Bad Times



According to initial data, 4 buses of a tourist company from the Republic of North Macedonia entered the country through the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint. They traveled to Istanbul.

Zaev: Terrible tragedy, Most of Victims are Young People who were Probably Returning from a Trip

Shortly before the tragic accident, the buses stopped to rest at a gas station.

The burned bus was carrying 52 passengers, 12 of them children. Only 7 people who are accommodated in "Pirogov" Hospital have survived in good condition without danger to life. The youngest patient is 17 years old.

The bodies were burned beyond recognition, which will make it difficult to identify them. It is not yet known whether there were any transfers of passengers between the buses during the break.

Bulgarian Interior Minister: “The Scene is Horrible, People in the Bus are Burned and Unrecognizable”

The incident happened around 3 o'clock in the morning.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Yanev on the Bus Incident: “This Tragedy Shook Us”

The Road Infrastructure Agency announced that the traffic on the highway in the section from the road junction "Daskalovo" to the road junction "Dolna Dikanya" is limited in both directions.

Road Safety Expert: "Even if the Bus Crashed, It Shouldn’t have Caught on Fire"



/BNT