Business | November 22, 2021, Monday // 17:10
Bulgaria: New Prices for Taxis in Sofia from January 1 2022 Pixabay

Taxis in Sofia with new prices. They were adopted today by the Transport Commission in the Sofia Municipal Council.

The minimum daily tariff becomes BGN 1.05 per kilometer, and the maximum - BGN 1.78.
The minimum night tariff becomes BGN 1.21 per kilometer, and the maximum - BGN 2.19.

The new prices come into force on January 1, 2022.

