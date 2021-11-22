Gerdjikov: Congratulations to the Winner. The Entire State Apparatus Worked for the Acting President

Congratulations to the winners. I hope that their promises will come true, not my predictions. Thanks to all the citizens who voted for us in the first and second rounds. We ran because we thought there was a way to overcome the division, and most of all because we were worried that democracy was in danger.

Rumen Radev is the New-Old President of Bulgaria

This was stated by the presidential candidate Anastas Gerdjikov, who lost the runoff for the Bulgarian presidency, a BGNES reporter reported.

Several things prevented us, Gerdjikov said, and listed: First, that our rivals kept repeating for 40 days only that we were connected to certain people and certain parties. This is not true. The entire state apparatus worked for the incumbent president. The repression of the power ministries was in favor of the head of state. The interior minister acted as his chief of staff, Gerdjikov said.

According to him, the allegations that DPS voters would vote for him have been refuted. Their votes were evenly divided, he added.

According to Gerdjikov, he and Nevyana Miteva have significantly influenced a change in political style.

We have significantly influenced the change of the political style. After they made fun of us for the unification, everyone took it, including Radev.

The main fault for the fact that we did not get a better result is ours, said Gerdjikov and added that the problem is that people no longer trust anyone.

What is certain is that I will not take the path of politics. Naturally, I will return to the university, Gerdjikov added.



/BGNES