Austria in Lockdown and with New Requirements for Entering the Country Under the 3G Rule
The Austrian authorities have introduced new conditions for entry into the country without quarantine, according to which the validity of the required documents under the 3G rule is reduced - immunized, ill or tested in connection with COVID-19.
The requirements take effect on Monday, November 22.
The period of validity of vaccination certificates will be reduced from 360 days to 270 days. An antibody certificate will no longer be valid as evidence of a low epidemic risk. Only the results of PCR tests remain valid (up to 72 hours after sampling), and the antigen rapid tests remain valid as an exception - for business trips, trips for the purpose of student training, etc. For these exceptions, the test is valid for up to 24 hours.
Arriving from Bulgaria, who do not meet the 3G conditions, must register online in the Pre-Travel-Clearance system and must perform a coronavirus test within 24 hours, informs our embassy in Vienna.
Due to the deteriorating epidemic situation in the country, the Austrian authorities have announced that a nationwide lockdown will be introduced from Monday, November 22, 2021, which is expected to last until December 13, 2021.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls that on November 15, 2021, Austria introduced a lockdown for unvaccinated and untreated COVID-19 citizens over the age of 12, with participation in elections being among the exceptions to the restrictions imposed.
