The United States is Deeply Concerned by the Bulgarian President's Statements that Crimea is Russian

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 22, 2021, Monday // 12:17
Bulgaria: The United States is Deeply Concerned by the Bulgarian President's Statements that Crimea is Russian US Embassy in Bulgaria

The United States is deeply concerned by statements by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, in which he describes Crimea as "Russian". This is stated in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

Ukraine Summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador due to President Radev’s Statement on Crimea

"The United States, the G-7, the European Union and NATO have always been clear and united in their position that despite Russia's attempt to annex it and the ongoing occupation, Crimea is Ukrainian," the statement said.

The US embassy recalls that at the Crimean Platform summit in August, everyone, including Bulgaria, declared that Crimea was an integral part of Ukraine and that Russia's attempts to legitimize the illegal occupation and occupation of the peninsula would not be recognized.

In recent days, the embassy has expressed deep concern to Bulgarian authorities in both Washington and Sofia.



/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: United States, embassy, Crimea, Rumen Radev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria