Bulgaria: Talks on Forming a Government will begin on Tuesday

Negotiations begin this week to form a regular cabinet with the mandate of "We Continue the Change". They will be conducted in an expert format.

The start of negotiations is scheduled for Tuesday, November 23. Then experts nominated by the formation of the winner of the parliamentary vote on November 14 - "We Continue the Change" will meet with experts from the invited political forces - BSP, TISP and "Democratic Bulgaria". Each formation will be represented by three experts in a total of 18 groups to discuss sectoral policies and develop a management program. The official start of the negotiation process was announced yesterday by the co-chairman of the WCC Asen Vassilev.

"Tuesday, as we have agreed with the other parties. We are starting to work in detail so as to make a clear, concrete, precise plan on how we will make Bulgaria a much better place to live in the next four years."

The resigned BSP chairman Kornelia Ninova clarified that the goal is a full term for the future cabinet.

"From our first talks to our last, we have planned a four-year term and have set our policies and priorities."

So far, the names of ministers have not been discussed, say representatives of the four negotiating formations. Once a consensus is reached on the program, a coalition agreement will be signed.



/BNR