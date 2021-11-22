Is there a Difference in Immunity after Post-Illness or Vaccination Against Coronavirus

The information that the immunity of Covid-19 post-ill people is weaker than that of those vaccinated does not correspond to reality, said the chief sanitary doctor of the Sverdlovsk region Dmitry Kozlovskikh, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"We have no evidence that the immunity is weaker. The level of immunity depends to a greater extent on the functioning of the human immune system and is acquired by disease or by administering a vaccine, this generally does not affect its level," he said. "Therefore, of course, it is more dangerous for a person to acquire immunity through disease," Kozlovskikh said.

There are no deaths from coronavirus infection among vaccinated patients. "There are isolated cases where people who received part or all of the component unfortunately died of serious comorbidities. Kozlovskikh added that unvaccinated patients become infected 13.5 times more often and there are virtually no intensive care patients who have been vaccinated before.

Kozlowski also pointed to a condition for easing the restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic. "In our opinion, when the scope of vaccination reaches 80% of the total population, it will be possible to say that some measures can be adjusted," he said. Vaccination remains the most reliable form of protection.

According to the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko, the share of vaccinated among patients with Covid-19 does not exceed four percent, while the majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. In late September, the WHO announced the link between SARS-CoV-2 mortality and the refusal of preventive immunization.



/Focus