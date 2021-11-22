At Least 6 Killed and 40 Injured After a Car Crashed into Crowd at Christmas Parade in the US
At least five people were killed and 40 were injured after an off-road vehicle crashed into a crowd at a Christmas parade in the northern US city of Wokesha, Wisconsin, AFP and Reuters reported, citing the police.
"So far, we can confirm that five people have been killed and 40 injured. However, the number may change as we continue to gather information," the city police said on its Facebook page, adding that a suspect had been arrested.
Earlier, 20 people were injured, including children, and several were killed.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Plovdiv is Without Heating and Hot Water due to a Major Accident
- » Sofia Municipality Imposed Fine of BGN 200,000 on Owner of the Building that Burned Down Today
- » Big Fire in the Center of Sofia
- » Drone Assassination Attempt on the Prime Minister of Iraq
- » Central Election Commission Lifted Immunity of the Man Behind the Attack on Sofia’s LGTBQ+ Center
- » Western Embassies visited Rainbow Hub and Expressed Solidarity with the LGTBQI+ Bulgarians