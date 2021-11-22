At Least 6 Killed and 40 Injured After a Car Crashed into Crowd at Christmas Parade in the US

At least five people were killed and 40 were injured after an off-road vehicle crashed into a crowd at a Christmas parade in the northern US city of Wokesha, Wisconsin, AFP and Reuters reported, citing the police.

"So far, we can confirm that five people have been killed and 40 injured. However, the number may change as we continue to gather information," the city police said on its Facebook page, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

Earlier, 20 people were injured, including children, and several were killed.



/BTA