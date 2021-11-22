With 99.82% Processed Protocols: Rumen Radev is with 66.70%. Anastas Gerdjikov with 31.82%
BNR
Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova received 66.70%, Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva - 31.82%. This is shown by the CEC data for processed 99.82% SEC protocols in the REC. 1,537,347 voters voted for Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova. For Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva the votes are 733 307. With the option "I do not support anyone" voted 34 092 voters, or 1.48%.
