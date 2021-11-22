Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds will Increase with Max Temp Between 13°-18°C

Today from the west the clouds will increase and by the end of the day will cover most of the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the evening it will rain in places in the extreme western regions. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from southwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 13° and 18° Celsius. The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast, but in the afternoon from the west the clouds will increase. It will blow to a moderate southwest wind. Maximum air temperatures: 14° -18°C. The temperature of the sea water will be about 13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains from the west the clouds will increase and in the evening in some places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria it will rain, over 2000 meters - the rain will turn into snow. A moderate west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 4°C.



