COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 733 New Cases, 73 Deaths, 4,544 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

673 288 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 733. 108 085 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 13,936 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,301,679. Of the medical staff, 17,065 have been infected, including 4,581 doctors, 5,667 nurses, 3,029 nurses and 350 paramedics. 7,357 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 760 are in intensive care units. 537,950 people were cured, of which 835 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 27,253, and 73 people died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,836,439 people, of whom 37,282 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,186,030, and in the past 24 hours 4,544 were the newly registered vaccinated. 85.27% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 91.78% of the dead were not vaccinated. 223 are newly admitted to hospital, and 87.00% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus