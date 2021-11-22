Rumen Radev is the New-Old President of Bulgaria

Rumen Radev wins the election for President of Bulgaria. This will be his second term in office as the country’s head of state.

According to "Gallup" polling agency, based on 100% parallel counting of the results from the second round of the elections, Rumen Radev won 66.4% of the vote. Anastas Gerdzhikov received 31.9%.

According to the agency, voter turnout in the presidential election was 31.6%.

According to "Alpha Research" polling agency, based on 100% parallel counting of the results, Rumen Radev won 66.4% of the votes. Anastas Gerdzhikov won 32.3%.

Turnout in the presidential election was 34.1%, the agency says.

Voter turnout

It was 24.12% for the country as at 16.00, the Central Election Commission announced. Voter turnout was the highest in the 23rd electoral region in Sofia - 30.03% and lowest in Kardzhali - 12.97%.

Last Sunday, in the first round of the Presidential elections, at this time, the turnout was slightly higher - 25.72%.

In the runoff five years ago, as at this time, the voter turnout was 45%.

According to CEC forecasts, turnout was not going to exceed 40% by the end of election day.

Data of the polling agencies show that a very small part of the voters of the two candidates changed their opinion in the week between the two rounds.

As expected, the two candidates received the most votes from the voters of the political parties, which during the campaign publicly announced their support for them: for Rumen Radev - from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, for Anastas Gerdzhikov - from GERB./ BNT