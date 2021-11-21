COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,455 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | November 21, 2021, Sunday // 10:49
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,455 New Cases pixabay.com

1,455 is the number of newly registered Covid-19 cases out of the 22,554 tests performed in the country in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of almost 6.5%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show. 84.05% of the new infections are among the unvaccinated.

56 is the number of Covid deaths in the past day, 92% of them among the unvaccinated. The number of recoveries is 1,743. The number of active Covid-19 cases registered in the country has dropped to 108 260.

262 is the number of new hospitalizations, more than 91% of them are among the unvaccinated. A total of 7,332 patients are being treated in hospital, 759 in intensive care units.

7,267 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past day. 1,690,821 is the number of people in the country who are now fully vaccinated. 61,037 have had a booster dose.

