COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,455 New Cases
1,455 is the number of newly registered Covid-19 cases out of the 22,554 tests performed in the country in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of almost 6.5%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show. 84.05% of the new infections are among the unvaccinated.
56 is the number of Covid deaths in the past day, 92% of them among the unvaccinated. The number of recoveries is 1,743. The number of active Covid-19 cases registered in the country has dropped to 108 260.
262 is the number of new hospitalizations, more than 91% of them are among the unvaccinated. A total of 7,332 patients are being treated in hospital, 759 in intensive care units.
7,267 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past day. 1,690,821 is the number of people in the country who are now fully vaccinated. 61,037 have had a booster dose.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Doctor Called On the new Minister of Health to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination
- » 14 European Countries are Included in Bulgaria's List of Countries in the Red Covid Zone
- » Protest and Riots against Green Certificates in Rotterdam, there are Injured
- » The EMA has Authorized Merck's Pill against COVID-19 in EU only for Emergencies
- » EU has Called on Bulgaria to Speed up Coronavirus Vaccination
- » The Austrian Government is Preparing Administrative Sanctions for the Unvaccinated