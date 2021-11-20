14 European Countries are Included in Bulgaria's List of Countries in the Red Covid Zone
As of Tuesday next week, a number of European countries are on the list of countries in the red zone - Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Iceland, Greece, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Poland and Switzerland.
Moldova goes from red to orange.
Finland, France, Monaco and Portugal go from green to orange, according to the order of the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.
The full list of countries by color zones, according to which the order of entry into Bulgaria is determined, can be seen HERE (in Bulgarian only).
/ClubZ
