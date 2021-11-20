Protest and Riots against Green Certificates in Rotterdam, there are Injured
At least seven people were injured in a protest against green certificates in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.
The clashes erupted after protesters pelted police with stones and bottles. In response, security forces fired warning shots. 20 people were arrested.
Due to the situation in the city, trains to Rotterdam have been stopped. Many metro stations are also closed.
The mayor of the city announced that the situation in the city is already beginning to calm down. The Dutch government plans to introduce a green certificate for attending public events and restaurants.
/BNT
