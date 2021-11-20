The EMA has Authorized Merck's Pill against COVID-19 in EU only for Emergencies

On Friday, the EU medicines supervisor said countries could use Merck's covid pill in emergencies caused by the growing number of cases before treatment is officially approved across the bloc.

"The medicine, which is not currently authorized in the EU, can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not need supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19." said in a statement the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On Friday, the EU medicines supervisor began examining Pfizer's COVID pill for emergency use by member states as Europe seeks ways to deal with the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, AFP reported.

The move will allow the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to consult countries that want to use the promising antiviral treatment of the US pharmaceutical giant before it receives official approval across the EU.

"The EMA is reviewing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, an oral treatment for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer," said the Amsterdam-based EMA.

"The EMA is launching this review to support national authorities that can decide on its early use for COVID-19, for example in an emergency, before a marketing authorization," she said.

The full "ongoing review" for formal approval is expected to begin next week, but the EMA said it wants to be able to help national authorities "as soon as possible".



/BGNES