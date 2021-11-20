Polish President ready to Mediate if Bulgaria has a Problem with North Macedonia’s Accession to EU

Polish President Andrzej Duda said yesterday during a visit to North Macedonia that he was ready to assist it in starting EU membership talks, the Polish newspaper Gazeta Pravna reported.

According to the publication, Duda pointed out that the authorities in Bulgaria are currently being formed after the elections, but if they have problems related to the accession of North Macedonia to the EU, then he, as the President of Poland, is ready to "also join, so that a solution be reached which allows the Republic of North Macedonia to join the EU on normal grounds."

North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski has expressed to Duda the solidarity and support of his country for overcoming the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, Gazeta Pravna writes.



/BTA