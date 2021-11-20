EU has Called on Bulgaria to Speed up Coronavirus Vaccination

Society » HEALTH | November 20, 2021, Saturday // 09:32
Bulgaria: EU has Called on Bulgaria to Speed up Coronavirus Vaccination Pixabay

Bulgaria needs to speed up coronavirus vaccination to limit health risks for its people and other countries, EU Internal Market Commissioner for the Implementation of the Vaccine Strategy Thierry Breton was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Bulgaria is the least vaccinated nation in the 27-nation bloc, with less than 30% of its adult population receiving at least one vaccine against the virus, and the country has the highest Covid-19-related mortality in the bloc.

"The first risk, of course, is for the Bulgarian population, but also [there is a risk] to create a new variant that is more versatile than the others," Breton told a news conference in Sofia. "I do not want to talk about a potential Bulgarian variant in the winter. And if we do nothing, we can see a Bulgarian version, because there are too many people who have not been vaccinated,"he said.

On Friday, Bulgaria reported 2,785 new infections, lower than the peak in October, and 155 new deaths. The pandemic has killed 26,985 people in the country of seven million. About 22,000 doses of the vaccine have been given in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 3.1 million, according to the health ministry. But many Bulgarians remain skeptical of vaccines amid established distrust of state institutions, misinformation and conflicting messages from politicians and experts amid a protracted political crisis.

In October, the caretaker government introduced a mandatory green certificate for many indoor spaces in an attempt to encourage vaccinations. "Don't confuse politics with science and human health," Breton said, stressing that vaccines have proven to be the most effective tool in fighting the pandemic.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, vaccine, COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria