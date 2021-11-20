The Austrian Government is Preparing Administrative Sanctions for the Unvaccinated

Austrian Federal Chancellor Alexander Schalenberg announced at a press conference last night that administrative penalties will be imposed after the law on compulsory immunization against COVID enters into force in Austria, which will take place on February 1, 2022 at the latest.

According to the Standard newspaper, the law is already being drafted with the social partners and constitutional law specialists, and it has already been clarified that it is legitimate. According to Schalenberg, it will be similar to the ordinance on mandatory immunization of people from healthcare, which will come into force in mid-December this year.

According to the bill, writes "Standard", exceptions are allowed for pregnant women and people with contraindications for health reasons. As for the recovered persons, an ordinance will be needed to determine how long after the illness the persons are exempted from immunization.

The project emphasizes that immunization should not be done under duress. All this will be recorded in the Federal Law on Protective Immunizations against COVID.

The question of how many years people will be obliged to be immunized is still unclear, whether the law will apply only to Austrian citizens or to all those who are in Austria, as this will affect tourism.

Alexander Schalenberg said that the violation of the obligation to immunize is an administrative violation. Professions in the healthcare sector will be fined up to 3,600 euros or four weeks in prison, and giving up a third needle will cost 1,450 euros or up to four weeks in prison. These sanctions are enshrined in the bill, reports "Standard".



/BTA