Weather in Bulgaria: Today the Clouds will Decrease and the Temperatures will Rise

Today from the west the clouds will break and decrease, at the latest over the eastern regions. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Martin Slavchev.

It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. Daily temperatures will rise and the prevailing maximum will be between 11° and 16° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast for most of the day the clouds will be significant, late in the afternoon from the west they will break and decrease. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. Maximum air temperatures: 12° -14°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13° -14°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Above the mountains before noon the clouds will be mostly significant, in the afternoon they will break and decrease. It will remain windy with moderate and temporarily strong wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



