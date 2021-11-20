COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2737 New Cases, 139 Deaths, 21,753 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | November 20, 2021, Saturday // 09:14
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 2737, the deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19 are 139, and the cured ones - 3138. This is the data from the Unified Information Portal.

783 new hospital admissions are infected. The total number of hospitalized is now 7,276, of which 767 are in intensive care.

Currently, the active cases of coronavirus in the country are 108,604.

In the last 24 hours, 21,753 doses of vaccine were given and 44,303 tests were performed.

