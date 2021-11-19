The European Commissioner Warned that New Version of COVID could Develop in Bulgaria

EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton arrived in Bulgaria today to discuss with the authorities the worrying delay in coronavirus vaccination in Bulgaria.

According to experts, the scope of vaccination is directly proportional to the chance of overcoming the health crisis and the economic crisis.

Breton, who is also in charge of the vaccination process in the EU, met with Prime Minister Stefan Yanev. He warned that due to the low vaccination rate, Bulgaria could become a source of a new variant of the virus.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2785 New Cases, 145 Deaths, 22,055 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

Breton reminded that in Bulgaria only 26% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while in Europe the average percentage of vaccinated citizens is 76%. He also pointed out that the severe cases of the disease are in unvaccinated people and warned that a new wave is set.

"I would not like to talk about a potential" Bulgarian version ", but if we do not do something, we may witness one in the winter. Because too many people are not vaccinated, a new variant of the virus can form and become much more resistant. This would be very bad news for Bulgarians and for all of us on the planet," said the European Commissioner.

According to Thierry Breton, there are anti-vaccines and people around the world who have questions about the vaccine. He himself said that he was vaccinated because he is convinced that the vaccines are safe and work.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Now on no Need for Signature of Informed Consent before Vaccination

"Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. Doctors and experts are the same everywhere, and they have been able to convince people that vaccines work. We really do not understand why this is happening in Bulgaria, which has become a spot on the map of Europe. However, your country is not an isolated island," Breton added.

The government is solely responsible for taking care of public health, and the European Commission cannot interfere in the fight against the pandemic. The responsibility for the health lies with the member states, the EU has zero responsibility for that ", the European Commissioner commented on the thesis that the EU is putting pressure on the anti-epidemic measures in our country.



/OFFNews