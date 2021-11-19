COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Now on no Need for Signature of Informed Consent before Vaccination

From now on, informed consent will not be required for vaccination against COVID-19. This was announced by the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

The topic was discussed a few days ago with the director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control Andrea Amon. Amon's opinion was that there was no medical requirement to sign such a consent.

"We checked the legal grounds why such consent is required in Bulgaria and found that there are no legal or medical grounds for this. This was done on the basis of an order of the Minister of Health from December last year. "Today I signed an order revoking this requirement," he said.

"Until now, the system of certificates did not allow the issuance of certificates for second covid. As of today, this is already a fact. At the suggestion of Prof. Kozhuharova, I approved a definition that says that 90 days after the initial registration of an infection, if there is a second - this is considered re-disease and reinfection,"said Katsarov.

He added that an open telephone line will be launched on Tuesday, where doctors from the Medical University in Sofia will answer questions related to the medical aspect of vaccination.

"There is no need at the moment to take advantage of the EU civil protection mechanism," Katsarov said.

More than 1 million more gentle tests for the needs of the schools are expected to be provided next week, it became clear from his words. So far, nearly 900,000 tests have been provided to the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Presidential Debate Radev vs Gerdjikov: Highlights and Messages

"I watched the presidential debate yesterday. I was upset by what Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov said, because it does not correspond to the truth. He said that doctors in medical institutions do not receive their money. This is not true. All funds have been paid to the medical institutions up to a penny. Probably next week, the Council of Ministers will vote on additional funds for front-line workers," said the Minister of Health.

He also refuted Gerdjikov's claim that the hospitals had no drugs. "As early as September 1, I issued an order banning the export of drugs used to treat COVID-19. So far, there has been no problem with any medicine ", Katsarov was categorical.



/Nova