How Radev and Gerdjikov Presented Themselves at the Debate - Assessment of Sociologists

In the studio of "The Day Begins", sociologist Boryana Dimitrova described the debate as very important, especially for people who want to vote informe, to see the position of the main candidates. She also commented that the differences were clear. According to Parvan Simeonov, the clash between the two presidential candidates passed almost without mistakes on their part.

The Presidential Debate Radev vs Gerdjikov: Highlights and Messages

Boryana Dimitrova said it would be good if there were three debates on the main topics.

"The positions were presented to the public, but many of them could be further developed. The more we do not debate, the more people lose the desire to go into detail, but to vote on the basis of clichés. It is important when we talk about low turnout and lack of civic interest, we must know that they wake up with such forms," said Dimitrova.

She said that each of the candidates stayed in the territory where they felt most secure, where they showed they lines in which they will go and which will not be crossed.

"We also saw things on which there are very clear distinctions. We also saw opposition from the declared wishes of Rumen Radev and what he presents as a vision," Dimitrova added and gave two examples:

"Radev said that the draft Constitution is based on civil rights. However, a very important civil law is the right of people to be informed, among other things. In this sense, I do not think it is good that this draft constitution is not made public when it exists for over a year now.

Anastas Gerdjikov presents more actively the theses that are related to future management, assessment of the current one. It is unlikely that the president will so actively exercise influence over the government if there are no caretaker governments. He presented a rather serious range of problems and topics inherent in the executive branch, not the presidential one. But it also showed this breadth of topics. So we managed to see a clash of positions, although everyone stayed in the territory where they feel most secure," Dimitrova said.

Parvan Simeonov commented that the debate was not pompous with initial expositions, but there was indeed an exchange of positions.

"There were almost no mistakes, there was one and that was that Gerdjikov tried to present Radev as a Russian man fighting with Turkey. To do such a thing only means to advertise your opponent, because the pro-Russian sentiments in Bulgarian society are serious. , and the suspicion that Turkey is somehow involved in the electoral process in Bulgaria has been serious lately. This is a mistake for one reason only. Radev's Achilles' heel is not that he is a Russian man in the eyes of Bulgarians, but that lately he is more of an American man - that is, that he participates in the “Three Seas” iniative, it is in sync with the interests of the United States. Yesterday, Radev received an ideal ball from Gerdjikov to get on the wave of pro-Russian sentiments in Bulgarian society.

The result of this debate in the exchange of mistakes is rather negative for Gerdjikov. The positive thing for Gerdjikov is that he came out as an equal. He has shown that he can be the president of Bulgaria and will probably think that the result of this debate is equal, but an equal result does not suit him.

The runoff will not be easy for Radev, but after this debate he is more of a favorite,"said Parvan Simeonov.



/BNT