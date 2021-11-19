BSP Leader Ninova: Meetings with WCC Continue, We will Make Efforts to have Regular Government
The resigned BSP leader KIornelia Ninova continues negotiations for a cabinet with the leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov. This was shared by Ninova in a post on Facebook.
At the meeting, the two discussed the next steps in negotiations to form a government.
The meetings of the expert groups for elaboration of the program start on November 23, Ninova writes. They will be attended by three people from each country.
The groups are 18 in number: Energy, Economy, Transport, Justice, Health, Education, e-Government, Agriculture, Internal Security, Ecology, Regional Development, Culture, Labor and Social Welfare, Tourism, National Security, Sports, Finance, International Relations.
/BNT
