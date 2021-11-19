First Ballots for the Bulgarian Presidential Runoff have Arrived in the United States

After the worries of Bulgarians from the US that it is possible that the ballots from Bulgaria will not arrive by Sunday, the first shipments were received yesterday.

It is difficult to know exactly what accelerated the delivery of the ballots for Sunday's runoff, but surprisingly the first shipments have already arrived in Connecticut and Nashville, followed by newsletters in Houston, Charlotte and Jacksonville.

In Nashville, despite a previous announcement that delivery would arrive on Monday, it is now available.

The messages were changed in many other cities as well, and in Orlando they were informed that a courier from Bulgaria would come in person.

The assumptions of Daniel Dzhenev from the network of election volunteers, coordinator for the United States, is that perhaps the intervention of the Foreign Ministry has had an impact and many of the messages now have changed dates for receipt on Friday and Saturday.

But the issue is still not finally resolved, because of the 55 polling stations in the United States, only 8 have machines, of the remaining 47 - only 5-6 already have deliveries, and for the other 40 about only 2 days left.

The presidential runoff elections are on November 21st, Sunday.

/BNR