Bulgarians who had COVID Twice can Now Obtain a Green Certificate
segabg.com
As of today, people who have had Covid again will be able to receive a green certificate from the website of the National Health Information System.
Information Services announced that the software must be set up and from this morning the generation of a certificate will be possible.
Those who had COVID Twice are Deprived from a Certificate and Cannot Get Vaccinated for 6 Months
/BNR
