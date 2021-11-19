Bulgarians who had COVID Twice can Now Obtain a Green Certificate

Society » HEALTH | November 19, 2021, Friday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Bulgarians who had COVID Twice can Now Obtain a Green Certificate segabg.com

As of today, people who have had Covid again will be able to receive a green certificate from the website of the National Health Information System.

Information Services announced that the software must be set up and from this morning the generation of a certificate will be possible.

Those who had COVID Twice are Deprived from a Certificate and Cannot Get Vaccinated for 6 Months

/BNR

Tags: green certificate, covid, Bulgaria
