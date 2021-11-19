Weather in Bulgaria: Variable Clouds with Max Temp Between 8°-13°C

Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Variable Clouds with Max Temp Between 8°-13°C Pixabay

Today the clouds over the country will be variable, more often significant, but will remain almost without precipitation. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A moderate to strong west-northwest wind will blow. The daily temperatures will decrease slightly and the prevailing maximum will be between 8° and 13° Celsius, in Sofia around 8°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, more often significant, but will be without precipitation. A moderate and temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 14°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13° - 14°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be more often significant, almost without precipitation. It will be windy, with a moderate and strong wind from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

