COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2785 New Cases, 145 Deaths, 22,055 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

668 363 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,785. 109,144 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 31,318 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,220,894. Of the medical staff, 16,966 have been infected, including 4,563 doctors, 5,635 nurses, 3,004 paramedics and 349 paramedics. 7,414 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 775 are in intensive care units.

532,234 people were cured, of which 4,484 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 26,985, and 145 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,152,490, with 22,055 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 82.94% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 91.03% of the dead were not vaccinated. 734 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.15% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus