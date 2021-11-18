Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has Summoned the Turkish Ambassador for the Elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkey to Bulgaria Aylin Sekizkök.

It took place today between the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ivan Kondov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Sofia Aylin Sekizkyok, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The reason is the holding of the elections for President and Vice President of Bulgaria and for MPs on November 14 and in connection with the upcoming second round of the presidential elections on Sunday.

The Turkish side drew attention to cases of engagement of officials, Turkish political leaders, expatriate organizations and media with election campaigning and calls in the Republic of Turkey to vote in favor of a political party in our country, explained the Foreign.

The Bulgarian side expressed the expectation that the Turkish institutions and officials will categorically refrain from propaganda actions and political messages related to the election process in Bulgaria during the forthcoming second round of the elections for President and Vice President of Bulgaria on November 21, 2021.

