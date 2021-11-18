European Commission is Preparing Automatic Data Exchange in the EU for Fake Covid Certificates

The European Commission is preparing measures for automatic exchange between EU countries of data on fake covid certificates. This was announced by the representative of the Legal Department of the European Commission Anna Galego before the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

She pointed out that the EC facilitates the exchange of data on detected counterfeit certificates in order to be revoked in the system by the issuing country. According to her, more than 600 million certificates have been issued in the EU so far, recognized by 49 countries around the world.

Galego added that when the EU drafted the legislation on certificates, it was not yet known that protection against vaccines against the new disease was temporary. She urged countries to take a coherent approach when using the certificate for their own purposes.

According to her, the EC is preparing to propose an extension of the system with certificates after June next year, because the pandemic will obviously not be over by then. Galego clarified that proposals for changes and extensions of the system could be made sooner. She noted that European legislation only covers the rules for the application of travel certificates between EU countries.



/BTA