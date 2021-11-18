Over 12,000 Children in Bulgaria have been Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

There are 12,136 children in Bulgaria with completed vaccination against COVID-19. This was announced by the Ministry of Health / MH / in the profile of the department on Facebook. 16,195 children were immunized with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, a total of 28,331 vaccines have been given to children aged 12 to 17, inclusive. Vaccination against coronavirus infection does not replace vaccine prophylaxis with respect to other infectious diseases, reminded by the Ministry of Health.

Children over 12 years of age can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer and Modern vaccines. Immunization is carried out in the general order, and it is necessary for one of the parents to fill in the form for informed consent. The summary of product characteristics for the 12-17 age group is available on the website of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency.



/BTA