Interior Minister Rashkov Accused Turkey of Interfering in Bulgarian Internal Affairs

Turkey's behavior during the elections in Bulgaria can be interpreted as interference in our internal affairs.

This was stated by Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov at a briefing on the organization of the vote.

Rashkov said Turkish media had called for mass participation in the elections, in which there is a Turkish presidential candidate for the first time, and campaigned for DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi. And the emigrants were urged to make a "strong voice from the ancestral homeland."

Rashkov recalled that 1,500 people voted in one section in Izmir. According to him, this is objectively impossible.

According to media reports in Turkey, both the ruling party and the opposition helped the emigrants vote there. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) received over 80,000 votes from our southern neighbor.

Rashkov said that again, most investigations into a corporate vote are related to GERB, which he called the "asphalt party" and DPS.

During his statement, a video was released on the Internet about buying of votes for GERB.

"There are very serious results from the actions of the Ministry of Interior. There were speculations, suggestions, several days in connection with the voting machines. Whole teams from one party openly tell lies on TV. The first round went smoothly," Rashkov said.

He said the issue of buying seats in parliament had not been resolved.

Rashkov announced that in the first round there is a record of the established cases in which there are data for initiating pre-trial proceedings for a crime against the political rights of citizens.

There were 122 cases for buying votes, compared to 91 in the previous parliamentary elections. The Minister stressed that most often these are actions in favor of DPS and GERB. Rashkov said there was also evidence that the two parties were "partnering below the surface, including with votes". In Pleven, there was already a suspended sentence of 10 months for buying votes.

"We will continue to fight this type of crime in our country. In fact, it is no different from any other crime," Rashkov said.

144 people have been detained for violating the election law, said National Police Director Stanimir Stanev. As part of the campaign, more than 4,500 risky places were inspected, for which there are signals for a bought vote.

Police checked more than 8,000 people, more than 2,000 credit and pawnshop companies, and more than 700 local leaders. The uniformed officers also checked more than 1,400 companies in the corporate vote.

4753 warning protocols have been drawn up for violating the election legislation. As part of the action, 122 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, Stanev said.



/ClubZ