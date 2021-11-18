International Study: Protective Mask Remains the Most Effective Measure Against COVID-19

Wearing a mask is the most effective measure to protect public health from the coronavirus, reducing the incidence by 53%. This shows the latest international study on the effectiveness of this product.

Despite their safety and effectiveness, most coronavirus vaccines do not provide 100% protection, the researchers said, so in addition to vaccination programs, it is necessary to continue wearing masks, maintain social distance and wash hands, the report said, published in the scientific journal "British Medical Journal"

Researchers from various countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and China, have conducted six studies to examine how public health measures affect the global incidence of COVID-19.

The studies involved more than 400,000 people, more than 2,500 of whom had coronavirus at the time of the study.



