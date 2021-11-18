Before the Start of the Season: What are the Prices of Tickets for the Ski Area in Bansko

The winter season in Bansko will be officially opened on Saturday, December 18, 2021, Yulen AD announced. In suitable weather conditions, some slopes in the ski area will be processed and opened before the official opening of the ski season.

All loyal customers of the company - concessionaire, who decide to buy a season card in the period 22.11.2021 - 18.12.2021 will receive an annual card. This means that they will be able to use it in all seasons in which the facilities in the ski area of ​​Bansko operate.

In addition, between 22.11.2021 - 18.12.2021 they will be able to buy seasonal lift tickets at last year's promotional prices, which are the following:

Adults - BGN 1,300.

Students / pupils / pensioners up to 75 years of age (incl.) - BGN 1,200.

Children from 7 to 12 years (incl.) - BGN 700.

Children up to 7 years / Pensioners over 75 years - BGN 95.

All fans of winter sports can also buy seasonal lift tickets at lower prices, which will be valid only between 22.11.2021 and 18.12.2021:

Adults - BGN 1,450

Students / pupils / pensioners up to 75 years of age (incl.) - BGN 1,350.

Children from 7 to 12 years (incl.) - 750 BGN.

Children up to 7 years / pensioners over 75 years - BGN 95

Bansko reminds its guests that this year the ski center will work under strict security measures in connection with the pandemic situation.



/BNT