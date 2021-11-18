Prof. Ilko Getov: Bulgarians will have Access to Anti-Covid Drugs in Tablet Form

Breakthrough in drugs against COVID-19 by oral administration, in tablet form. At this stage we have two such molecules - one is molnupiravir, the other ritonavir. This was commented in "The day begins" Prof. Ilko Getov, Bulgarian representative in the European Medicines Agency.

Clinical trials have been conducted that show the drugs have excellent efficacy, he said.

In over 80% of cases, they reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and the severe course of the infection, stop the replication of the virus and its reproduction.

But these drugs are likely to be available in the first quarter of 2022. Many countries have already ordered them, they are approved for emergency use in the United States, added Prof. Getov.

We have the ambition that by the end of the year these drugs will be considered by the EMA, he explained.

As therapies, in addition to remdesivir, we have two monoclonal antibodies - one is a cocktail and the other alone and they are used only in hospital, which will remain.

I have information that we are involved in the total supply of oral drugs, which is being negotiated by the EU, said Prof. Getov.

He added that both drugs are used to treat HIV infection. They are very expensive drugs, require huge investments.

Bulgarian citizens will have access to these drugs, the question is which of them to receive it - whether those who have contraindications for vaccination, whether those who have a breakthrough in vaccination ... who to prescribe them, where to get them.

The announced price of one course of medicines is 700 dollars, said Prof. Getov.

He added that booster doses are already being administered in Bulgaria, but only from RNA vaccines, with a whole dose of Pfizer's preparation and half of that of Moderna. Those vaccinated with the preparation of "Astra Zeneca" can put a third dose of RNA, Prof. Getov is categorical.



/BTA