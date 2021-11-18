Bill Gates Predicts an End to the Pandemic in the Summer

Coronavirus mortality and overall levels of infection could reach seasonal flu averages by next summer, provided there are no new, more dangerous strains. The opinion is of the founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates, who was a guest at the "New Economic Forum" in Singapore. The event was organized by businessman Michael Bloomberg.

Against the background of the development of natural immunity, vaccination, the emergence of new drugs, "mortality and morbidity must fall sharply," Gates said. He predicts that "in the absence of new strains by the middle of next year, these figures could reach seasonal flu data." At the same time, Gates called on "the world community to work actively to eradicate the coronavirus to reduce the threat of new pandemics."

The founder of Microsoft looks forward to "addressing the challenges of delivering coronavirus vaccines next year."

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda run a charity that has approximately $ 50 billion. The main areas of work of the organization include the fight against dangerous diseases in developing countries, and the development of health and education programs in the United States. Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been allocated through the fund to develop a coronavirus vaccine and to support the poor who are most vulnerable to the pandemic.



