Health Minister Katsarov: We Succeeded, We Broke the Wave

“We broke the wave. The number of infected is decreasing, and that of vaccinated and tested is increasing. The number of people in hospitals is declining. We succeeded! The green certificates in the way they were introduced have done their job ", said the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov to Nova TV.

The most important thing, according to him, is that the measures have been adopted by the society. The Minister of Health is of the opinion that the society has accepted the fact that they do work. He pointed out that green certificates should continue until most of the population is vaccinated.

"Elections and green certificates were used against people's interests and to win votes against people's lives. This is the worst epidemic wave to date, with the most infected people, with the strain of the virus spreading the fastest and most severely in most people. And yet we managed to break the wave without imposing a lockdown. Right? It must be acknowledged," said Dr. Katsarov.

According to him, sooner or later in Bulgaria, as in many other countries in Europe, you will need to be vaccinated to go anywhere to work.

"Vaccination levels have been too low so far. Thank God, since the introduction of the green certificate, it has increased 4-5 times on a weekly basis. It cannot be ruled out that there will be a fifth wave. So let's use this window, which opens now, and get vaccinated en masse. If there is a fifth wave, and we have vaccinated 70-80% of the population, there will be much fewer deaths," said the Minister of Health.

He is of the opinion that people will not have to commit to vaccination if they accept that it is necessary and that this is the right approach.



/BGNES