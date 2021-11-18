Bulgarian Doctor: Non-Vaccination has Become a National trait, it's Scary

"The biology of the coronavirus leads us to think that we cannot rest easy even with slight positive trends. The decline in new positive patients does not mean that we are out of the wave. We need to speed up the vaccination pace and stay alert."

This was said to BNR by Dr. Tsvetelina Spiridonova, executive director of the Hygia Hospital in Pazardzhik, which also has a Covid ward.

According to her, mortality will begin to decline next week. She believes that the decision to take the results for the antibodies as an indicator for issuing a green certificate is manipulative.

"Everything that happens to us is a test for our society of how we are prepared for extreme measures in war, because we are in a biological war. The fact is that children are spreaders of the infection. Identifying children - carriers is an important point I am a supporter of children being tested, I am surprised by the opinion of parents that this violates children's rights, I am also a mother and if I am at war, I will put a bulletproof vest on him, no matter how heavy it is ... The Delta option attacks the younger age groups, we also have children with a very severe course of the disease. "

In the show "Something More" Dr. Spiridonova added:

"We need to limit the tolerance of unvaccinated people. We are constantly increasing hospital beds, we are putting an endless burden on doctors and nurses who have severe burnout syndrome. , from adequate medical care, because we must focus our efforts on people who continue to accept vaccination as the only salvation of our society. "

According to her, it is insulting and scary that non-vaccination has become a national trait.



