Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Max Temp Between 8°-13°C

Today there will be variable, more often significant clouds. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A light to moderate wind from west-northwest will blow, which will start to penetrate colder air. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month and during the day will begin to rise slowly.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, more often significant, but there will be no precipitation. A light northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13° -14°C. The sea wave will be 2 points

Above the mountains the clouds will be variable, more often significant. There will be light snow in some places on the highest parts. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.



