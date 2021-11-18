Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Max Temp Between 8°-13°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 18, 2021, Thursday // 10:41
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: It will Remain Cloudy with Max Temp Between 8°-13°C Pexels

Today there will be variable, more often significant clouds. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A light to moderate wind from west-northwest will blow, which will start to penetrate colder air. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month and during the day will begin to rise slowly.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, more often significant, but there will be no precipitation. A light northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13° -14°C. The sea wave will be 2 points

 Above the mountains the clouds will be variable, more often significant. There will be light snow in some places on the highest parts. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cloudy, temperature, weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria