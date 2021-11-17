Bulgaria: How many Deputies will Each Party have in the 47th Parliament (CHART)

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 17, 2021, Wednesday // 17:56
The CEC announced the official data from the parliamentary elections for the 47th National Assembly.

According to the final results, seven parties are entering parliament. 25.67% of voters supported "We Continue the Change". GERB-SDS remains in second place with 22.74%, DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms) takes third place with 13%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party received 10.21% of the vote. "There Is Such a People" is in fifth place with 9.52% of the vote. The penultimate position is for "Democratic Bulgaria" with 6.37%, and the 47th National Assembly includes "Vazrazhdane" with 4.86%.

Here is the distribution (unofficially) in mandates: WCC - 67 deputies, GERB-SDS - 59 deputies; DPS (MRF) - 34 deputies; BSP for Bulgaria - 26 deputies; TISP - 25 deputies; DB - 16 deputies; "Vazrazhdane" - 13 deputies.

