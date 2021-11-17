Bulgaria: How many Deputies will Each Party have in the 47th Parliament (CHART)
The CEC announced the official data from the parliamentary elections for the 47th National Assembly.
According to the final results, seven parties are entering parliament. 25.67% of voters supported "We Continue the Change". GERB-SDS remains in second place with 22.74%, DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms) takes third place with 13%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party received 10.21% of the vote. "There Is Such a People" is in fifth place with 9.52% of the vote. The penultimate position is for "Democratic Bulgaria" with 6.37%, and the 47th National Assembly includes "Vazrazhdane" with 4.86%.
Here is the distribution (unofficially) in mandates: WCC - 67 deputies, GERB-SDS - 59 deputies; DPS (MRF) - 34 deputies; BSP for Bulgaria - 26 deputies; TISP - 25 deputies; DB - 16 deputies; "Vazrazhdane" - 13 deputies.
/OFFNews
