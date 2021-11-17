Those who had COVID Twice are Deprived from a Certificate and Cannot Get Vaccinated for 6 Months

Those who have had COVID again cannot renew their European certificate if the first one has expired because the system does not generate a document for the second infection.

Thus diagnosed with a negative PCR test more than 6 months ago (which is the period of validity of the European Certificate of Survival) lose their rights and cannot be vaccinated because they have not yet passed 6 months after the infection, the period recommended by specialists. In this case are about 1700 people in Bulgaria

Although they are registered as infected in the e-system, have spent 14 days in isolation and have suffered the consequences of re-illness with all the risks to their health, they do not have a document that can provide them with access to all places where it is mandatory. .

After inquiring of OFFNews about the possible solutions to the problem, the Ministry of Health announced that they are working on creating a technical possibility for generating such a certificate after their regulatory approval by the Minister of Health.

A day earlier, "Information Services" explained to bTV that the time required for settings of the e-system is two days after receiving an official request from the Ministry of Health. When asked by OFFNews when this request will become a reality, they replied that their experts are studying "international experience in defining cases of persons re-infected with SARS-CoV-2".

The experience in other countries

"In Malta, in order to report re-infection with coronavirus, the time between the two positive tests for COVID-19 is at least 45 days, in the Netherlands it is 60 days and in Ireland it is 84 days. In 7 EU countries the period between the two positive tests is 90 days, including Germany, Spain and Sweden. Various national and international health organizations have stratified approaches in regulating these cases," said the Ministry of Health.

According to them, this is because in science until recently there was a thesis that recurrence of the disease is rare.

It turns out that the problem is not the lack of technological capability, but the fact that "the assessment requires a comprehensive review of existing data on the issue and synchronization of Bulgarian certificates with those issued in other EU countries," as stated by the Ministry of Health.

While the "comprehensive examination" is being carried out, the way out for the victims is to pay for an antibody test and obtain the Bulgarian "green certificate". However, this document is valid only within the country.



