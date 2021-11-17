Hristo Ivanov Remains Chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" at least Until the End of the Year

The National Council of "Yes, Bulgaria" voted in favor and gave a mandate to its leader Hristo Ivanov to negotiate with the representatives of "We Continue the Change" for the formation of a regular government. This happened at an extraordinary session on Tuesday (November 16th) after Ivanov resigned due to the serious electoral loss suffered by "Democratic Bulgaria" in the early parliamentary elections this Sunday.

In his statement on Monday, announcing his decision to resign, Hristo Ivanov commented that internal party processes should not affect "Democratic Bulgaria" or the prospects for the election of government and therefore will ask for a mandate to negotiate with "We Continue the Change" for the creation of a coalition agreement. On Tuesday afternoon, he also attended the first meeting with the leaders of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev, at which the way in which the negotiation process will take place was discussed.

The other two formations in the Democratic Bulgaria union - DSB and Green Movement - are also expected to receive negotiating mandates so that Democratic Bulgaria can participate as a whole in the process.

According to information from the press center of "Yes, Bulgaria", the election results were not discussed at the meeting of the National Council. A working group has been set up to develop rules for nominating candidates for chairman and members of the governing bodies, as well as for changes in the party's statute. It must propose a draft invitation to convene a National Conference to elect a new leadership within a week.

Since, according to the charter of “Yes, Bulgaria”, all party members must be notified of the date of the conference at least 30 days in advance, this means that it could most likely take place in January. Until then, Hristo Ivanov and the Executive Board will continue to perform their managerial functions. According to party members, such a conference should have been held much earlier, because Ivanov's term as leader has already expired, but due to the elections, its organization has been delayed.

It is believed that despite the responsibility for the bad result, Hristo Ivanov will run for chairman again, as he is also the most recognizable face of the party. It was Ivanov who in 2017 founded "Yes, Bulgaria!" together with tennis player Manuela Maleeva and the late lawyer Christian Takov and has been its leader ever since. In the early parliamentary elections in 2017, "Yes, Bulgaria", DSB and the then "Reformist Bloc" appeared separately and failed to gather enough support to enter parliament. Ivanov then commented that if they were united, they would have more "strength, enthusiasm and political will" to fight for their common causes.

Thus, in 2019, on his initiative, the association "Democratic Bulgaria" was created, in which "Yes, Bulgaria", DSB and Green Movement participate. They ran with a common list for the first time in the elections for MEPs in 2019 and won one seat.

In the parliamentary elections in April this year, the party received support of 9.45% and managed to fight for 27 seats. In July, it achieved the best result with 12.64% support and introduced 34 deputies in the 46th National Assembly. After Sunday's vote, Democratic Bulgaria saw a significant drop in its result, garnering only 6.4% support and will likely have only 16 seats.



