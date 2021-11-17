First-Person Account: Lockdown in Austria for the Unvaccinated

A lockdown for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 has come into force in Austria. Citizens who are not immunized will only be able to leave their homes if necessary, to visit a doctor or to go to work. They are also allowed to go for short walks.

Checkpoints will also be set up to monitor compliance. Violations will be punishable by fines of up to 1,450 euros.

"65 percent of the population is vaccinated, 35 are not. It is commented that a lockdown should be introduced for the vaccinated as well, there are many employers who welcome everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to wear masks at work, active cases have risen in recent weeks. I will not be surprised if curfew is introduced in the country again," Teodor Georgiev, who lives in Vienna, told The Day Begins on BNT.

According to him, the measures are expected to be in force at least until the New Year.



/BNT