Bulgarian President Radev Presented the National Flag to Antarctic Researchers

Society | November 17, 2021, Wednesday // 12:32
The President presented the national flag to the researchers from the 30th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition.

At the end of this week, 15 polar explorers will leave for the ice continent.

Their first task is to build a modern science laboratory. Seven scientific projects will be worked on, two of them in the field of medicine.

Scientists are expected to return in late March.

