Greece has Vaccinated more than 7 Million People; Lockdown for the Unvaccinated is Not Considered

Vaccination in Greece has accelerated significantly and now covers more than seven million people, Greek media reported. The government is not considering introducing new measures and will not change its strategy regarding the fourth wave of the pandemic, Ta Nea newspaper writes. The fact that the interest in administering a third dose of the vaccine is high is also assessed as positive.

Restrictive measures aimed at unvaccinated people will be maintained, and during the Christmas holidays they will continue to have no access to closed premises, according to a publication in the Ethnos newspaper. Yesterday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens was not planning a full lockdown for unvaccinated citizens following Austria's model.

In the last fourteen days, the number of newly infected people in the country has reached one hundred thousand, and the number of those who lost the battle with COVID-19 is 928, Proto Tema reports. Doctors continue to be sought to cover the shortage of qualified medical staff in the country's hospitals, which are under enormous pressure. The goal is to do this by the end of the week, notes "Proto Theme".

Due to the imposition of restrictive measures, the turnover of restaurants has fallen by 40-50 percent, Kathimerini newspaper writes. Yesterday, the owners of restaurants, bars, cafes and the country's traditional taverns took part in a 24-hour protest. The restaurants in the country remained closed en masse. Industry officials said they supported the health measures, but wanted the state to provide them with financial assistance to deal with the difficult situation with reduced turnover.



