TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov Expressed Full Support for Forming a Government with WCC
"As I said, I will do everything possible and everything that depends on me to form a government as soon as possible with the first term." This was written by the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov in a Facebook post. Trifonov announced that today he accepted the invitation for a meeting sent by the winners of the elections - "We Continue the Change".
I met with Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev and expressed my full support for the formation of a government with their mandate. I told them directly that I would do everything possible, of course - everything that depends on me and on "There Is Such a People", for so that the government can be realized, the parliament can work and the people can calm down", Trifonov wrote.
/BTA
