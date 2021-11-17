Vote Turnout on Nov 14 was 40,50%. Second Round of Presidential Election will be on Nov 21

The CEC has issued a decision officially announcing turnout and scheduling a new election for president and vice president on November 21st.

Out of the total number of voters - 6,691,150, according to data from DG "GRAO" in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, 2,687,307 voters took part in the election day. Turnout was 40.50 percent.

According to the results of the November 14 vote, presidential and vice presidential candidates Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova received 49.42 per cent, while Anastas Gerdjikov and Nevyana Miteva-Mateeva received 22.83 per cent. The two presidential couples go to the runoff.

When holding a new election for President and Vice President of the Republic, the admitted candidates have the right to address the programs of BNT and BNR on November 19, the last day of the election campaign within 10 minutes for each of them, according to another decision of CEC.

The order of the appeals is determined by lot, and envelopes of the same size are placed in a box, each of which contains the names of the candidates for president and vice president of the republic admitted to a new election and the name of the party, coalition or initiative committee that nominated them.

The draw will take place publicly today, November 17, at 1:30 pm in the building of the National Assembly on Knyaz Alexander I Square No. 1.



/BTA